Ethereum Gold (ETG) Achieves Market Cap of $195,780.03

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $195,780.03 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

