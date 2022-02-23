Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Lifted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Etsy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,626 shares of company stock worth $31,587,943 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

