Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $1.87. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,243 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of -0.65.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ever-Glory International Group (EVK)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.