Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $1.87. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,243 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of -0.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

