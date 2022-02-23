Everest Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Everest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $20.08 million and $9,423.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everest has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.34 or 0.06817356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,091.33 or 0.99914756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048366 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

