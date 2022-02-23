Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Evergy has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 68,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,267 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Evergy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 86,683 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Evergy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Evergy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.