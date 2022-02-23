Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.14.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 654,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

