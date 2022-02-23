Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

