Exeedme Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $15.66 million and $2.45 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06985718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,946.09 or 1.00261966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050169 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

