Exelon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.
About Exelon
Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
