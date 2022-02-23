EXFO (TSE:EXF) Shares Down 0.6%

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$7.81. Approximately 1,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79.
About EXFO (TSE:EXF)
