Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.