Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EXPD stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
