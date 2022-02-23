Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of EXPD opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $175,245,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $132,403,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $55,918,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

