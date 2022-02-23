Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will post sales of $200.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $200.70 million. Exterran reported sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $644.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $798.80 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $834.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exterran.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTN. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of EXTN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 391,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,187. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 456.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 2.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.0% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

