Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Fantex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EJMLL)
