Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

FPI traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 545,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $392.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 749.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 332,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

