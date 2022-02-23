FC Advisory LLC Buys 214 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,663. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.72 and a 12 month high of $109.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.