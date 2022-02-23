FC Advisory LLC Sells 754 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

FC Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 127,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $88.16. 142,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

