Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $11,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

