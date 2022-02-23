FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 4,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $58,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $280,868 in the last 90 days. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FG Financial Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FG Financial Group by 62.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of FG Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

