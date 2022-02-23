FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 4,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.
In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $58,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 11,317 shares of company stock worth $280,868 in the last 90 days. 61.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FG Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGF)
FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG Financial Group (FGF)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.