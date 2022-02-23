FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $25.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FGEN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 2,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,929. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 106,654 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in FibroGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FibroGen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in FibroGen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

