Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

