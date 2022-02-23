Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FNF traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 2,485,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,552. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

