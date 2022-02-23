Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.44.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF remained flat at $$8.07 during trading hours on Friday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

