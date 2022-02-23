Filecoin Market Cap Hits $3.26 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and $325.54 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $19.49 or 0.00049807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.30 or 0.06989083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,051.02 or 0.99817563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 167,299,000 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.