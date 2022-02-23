Financial Comparison: Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Whiting Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Whiting Petroleum pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 18.83 Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 2.23 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

Whiting Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oasis Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Whiting Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50 Oasis Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $157.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Oasis Petroleum 61.83% 88.97% 35.01%

Risk and Volatility

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Whiting Petroleum on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

