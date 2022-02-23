FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2,608.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Diodes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diodes by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD opened at $87.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $1,622,014. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

