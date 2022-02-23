FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 3.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML by 28.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $640.27 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $714.67 and its 200-day moving average is $775.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

