FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 266,571 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 376,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 191,321 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 816,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 146,415 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 350,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 146,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,316,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

