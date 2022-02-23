FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,424,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,142 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 29.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 302,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 134,683 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GLRE opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

