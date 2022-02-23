FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of CCJ opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.49 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.