First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.53

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 4789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Get First Advantage alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $7,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $33,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $2,105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,878,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.