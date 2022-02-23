First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock remained flat at $$4.48 on Wednesday. 14,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

