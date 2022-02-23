First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $274.00

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $274.00 and last traded at $274.00, with a volume of 365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.62 and a 200 day moving average of $236.17.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $12.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.