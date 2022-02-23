First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer Sells 31,765 Shares

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at C$3,201,299.26.

TSE FM opened at C$33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.43. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$37.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FM. CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.93.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

