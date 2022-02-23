First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down to $68.57

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.57, but opened at $67.05. First Solar shares last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 8,898 shares changing hands.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

