First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,950 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.54% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $637,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 105.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.63.

