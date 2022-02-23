First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.07

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.07 and last traded at $54.10, with a volume of 9817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

