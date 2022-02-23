First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) Shares Down 1.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 55,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.