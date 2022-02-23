First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Boosted by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 5.3% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,311. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $60.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.