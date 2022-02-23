First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.58. 853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

