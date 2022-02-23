First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 630,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

