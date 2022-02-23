First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.56 and last traded at $73.56. 1,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.