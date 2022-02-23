First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First United has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 25.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in First United in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

