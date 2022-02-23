Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 68,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.