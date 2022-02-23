Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down to $166.30

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $166.30, but opened at $160.03. Five Below shares last traded at $160.13, with a volume of 521 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average of $192.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

