Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.74.

Five9 stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 1 year low of $113.09 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

