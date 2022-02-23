Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $64,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $213,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 263.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

