FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stake Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after buying an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.48. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

