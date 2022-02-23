FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $168.30 and last traded at $168.43. 8,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 9,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,786,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 115,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 205,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period.

