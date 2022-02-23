Floor & Decor’s (FND) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 50.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 581,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,449,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

